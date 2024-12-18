Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Clark scores 19 as…

Clark scores 19 as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beats Southwestern Adventist 117-63

The Associated Press

December 18, 2024, 2:05 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark had 19 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 117-63 victory over Southwestern Adventist on Wednesday.

Clark also contributed seven rebounds for the Islanders (7-5). Jordan Roberts scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and added five assists. Stephen Faramade shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.

The Knights were led by Orlando Gooden, who posted 20 points. Southwestern Adventist also got 16 points, two steals and two blocks from Byron Fields. Domonique Wilkins also had 13 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up