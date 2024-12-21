Clark leads UMass-Lowell against Boston University after 21-point performance

Boston University Terriers (5-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-4) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks…

Boston University Terriers (5-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-4)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Boston University after Quincy Clark scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 78-67 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The River Hawks have gone 8-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Terriers have gone 1-3 away from home. Boston University is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

UMass-Lowell scores 84.1 points, 15.6 more per game than the 68.5 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 assists for the River Hawks.

Michael McNair is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 9.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.