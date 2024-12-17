Citadel visits Vanderbilt following Edwards’ 30-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (5-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Citadel after…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Citadel after Jason Edwards scored 30 points in Vanderbilt’s 83-74 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Commodores are 5-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is eighth in the SEC scoring 83.5 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Citadel scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Vanderbilt makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Citadel has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Citadel averages 6.1 more points per game (75.6) than Vanderbilt allows (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Commodores.

Brody Fox is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

