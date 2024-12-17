Cincinnati hosts Marshall following Maier’s 20-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Cincinnati after Meredith…

Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Cincinnati after Meredith Maier scored 20 points in Marshall’s 78-76 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Bearcats have gone 4-1 at home. Cincinnati is fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 53.8 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 0-2 on the road. Marshall is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Cincinnati is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Jackson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Aislynn Hayes is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

