Christofilis leads Seattle U against UTEP after 22-point performance

Seattle U Redhawks (3-5) at UTEP Miners (5-2) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -3.5;…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-5) at UTEP Miners (5-2)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces UTEP after John Christofilis scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 91-74 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Miners have gone 2-0 in home games. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA scoring 74.0 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Redhawks are 1-3 on the road. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WAC scoring 24.0 points per game in the paint led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 5.0.

UTEP scores 74.0 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 70.3 Seattle U allows. Seattle U scores 8.1 more points per game (72.5) than UTEP allows to opponents (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Miners.

Moncrieffe is averaging 13.9 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.