Christmas puts up 15 in Longwood’s 97-40 victory over D-III Mary Baldwin

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Michael Christmas’ 15 points helped Longwood defeat Division-III Mary Baldwin 97-40 on Sunday night.

Christmas shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the foul line for the Lancers (9-2). Trey Hicks added 12 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. D.J. Jefferson shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Zach Sloan led the Fighting Squirrels in scoring, finishing with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Quentin Hart added 12 points for Mary Baldwin. Raymond Benton also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

