Christmas’ 14 points help Longwood take down Regent 108-55

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Michael Christmas scored 14 points as Longwood beat Regent 108-55 on Sunday.

Christmas shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Lancers (7-2). D.J. Jefferson shot 5 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Angelo Brizzi shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

Christian Brown led the way for the Royals with 16 points. Regent also got 11 points and four assists from Brendan Goods. Vladimir Vibert had 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

