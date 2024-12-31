Chrishawn Christmas posts double-double to lead Stephen F. Austin over Abilene Christian 62-57

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chrishawn Christmas totaled 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 62-57…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chrishawn Christmas totaled 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 62-57 victory over Abilene Christian on Tuesday.

Kyle Hayman added 11 points for the Lumberjacks (7-6). Keon Thompson scored nine.

Leonardo Bettiol led the way for the Wildcats (8-7) with 27 points and two blocks. Quion Williams added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

