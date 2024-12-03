Chivers, Loyola Chicago Ramblers to host Connor and the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (4-4) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) Chicago; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ashleigh Connor and La…

La Salle Explorers (4-4) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3)

Chicago; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashleigh Connor and La Salle take on Kira Chivers and Loyola Chicago in A-10 action.

The Ramblers are 4-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago averages 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Explorers are 1-3 in road games. La Salle gives up 64.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Loyola Chicago averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle’s 34.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The Ramblers and Explorers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chivers is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Ramblers.

Connor is averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals for the Explorers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

