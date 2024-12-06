Chivers, Loyola Chicago Ramblers to face Asensio, Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4, 0-1 A-10) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4, 0-1 A-10) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-5)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Loyola Chicago in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Broncos have gone 2-1 in home games. Western Michigan is sixth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Ramblers are 1-1 on the road. Loyola Chicago averages 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Western Michigan averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Broncos.

Naelle is averaging 10 points for the Ramblers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

