Chicago State visits St. Thomas, looks to break road losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (0-9) at Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will attempt to break its six-game road slide when the Cougars play St. Thomas.

The Tommies have gone 2-0 in home games. St. Thomas averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Drake Dobbs with 3.6.

The Cougars have gone 0-5 away from home. Chicago State is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

St. Thomas averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.9 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 34.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 35.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Tommies.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.6 points for the Cougars.

