Chicago State visits Saint Louis, aims to stop road losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (0-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-3)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -25.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will try to stop its seven-game road slide when the Cougars visit Saint Louis.

The Billikens have gone 5-0 at home. Saint Louis has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars have gone 0-6 away from home. Chicago State is fifth in the NEC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Cameron Jernigan averaging 4.4.

Saint Louis averages 77.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 84.7 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 60.2 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 73.6 Saint Louis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Billikens.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.1 points for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

