Chicago State visits No. 24 Illinois after Jakucionis’ 21-point game

Chicago State Cougars (0-14) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Chicago State Cougars (0-14) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -39; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Illinois plays Chicago State after Kasparas Jakucionis scored 21 points in Illinois’ 80-77 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 41.8 boards. Tomislav Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini with 9.7 rebounds.

The Cougars have gone 0-10 away from home. Chicago State allows 83.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.4 points per game.

Illinois averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 59.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 65.7 Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakucionis is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

Jalen Forrest is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

