Chicago State visits Mercer following Johnson’s 26-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (0-11) at Mercer Bears (5-4)

Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -15; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Chicago State after Tyler Johnson scored 26 points in Mercer’s 89-83 overtime win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Bears have gone 3-0 at home. Mercer ranks second in the SoCon in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Alex Holt leads the Bears with 6.4 boards.

The Cougars are 0-7 on the road. Chicago State is fifth in the NEC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Forrest averaging 1.5.

Mercer is shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 47.4% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 60.4 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 74.4 Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 53.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bears.

Matthew Robinson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

