Chicago State takes on CSU Northridge, aims to halt 13-game slide

Chicago State Cougars (0-13) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-4, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -19.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State heads into the matchup against CSU Northridge as losers of 13 games in a row.

The Matadors are 1-1 on their home court. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 8.5.

The Cougars have gone 0-9 away from home. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC giving up 83.2 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (38.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, two steals and two blocks for the Matadors.

Gabe Spinelli is averaging 6.9 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 58.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

