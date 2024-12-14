Chicago State plays Illinois State on 6-game home slide

Illinois State Redbirds (5-4) at Chicago State Cougars (0-11) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on…

Illinois State Redbirds (5-4) at Chicago State Cougars (0-11)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Illinois State looking to end its six-game home skid.

The Cougars are 0-6 on their home court. Chicago State has a 0-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Redbirds are 1-2 in road games. Illinois State is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Chicago State is shooting 31.2% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 50.3% shooting opponents of Chicago State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Shannon Dowell is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Redbirds.

