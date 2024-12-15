Chicago State faces Illinois State on home slide

Illinois State Redbirds (5-4) at Chicago State Cougars (0-11) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State looks to…

Illinois State Redbirds (5-4) at Chicago State Cougars (0-11)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State looks to break its six-game home slide with a win over Illinois State.

The Cougars are 0-6 on their home court. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC with 15.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Josie Hill averaging 3.5.

The Redbirds are 1-2 on the road. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Thomas averaging 6.2.

Chicago State averages 53.5 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 68.2 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Chicago State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is averaging 12 points for the Cougars.

Shannon Dowell is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Redbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

