Chicago State faces CSU Northridge on 13-game losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (0-13) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-4, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State enters the matchup with CSU Northridge after losing 13 straight games.

The Matadors are 1-1 on their home court. CSU Northridge leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Keonte Jones paces the Matadors with 8.5 rebounds.

The Cougars are 0-9 on the road. Chicago State is fifth in the NEC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Jernigan averaging 3.3.

CSU Northridge is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scotty Washington is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 13.2 points.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.3 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 58.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

