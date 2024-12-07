Cheeks and Dayton host Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-5) at Dayton Flyers (7-2) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -21.5; over/under…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-5) at Dayton Flyers (7-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -21.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Lehigh after Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points in Dayton’s 77-69 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Flyers have gone 6-0 at home. Dayton has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-5 in road games. Lehigh is third in the Patriot League with 15.4 assists per game led by Ben Knostman averaging 2.6.

Dayton makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Lehigh has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheeks averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 17.3 points for the Mountain Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

