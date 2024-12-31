Chaz Lanier scores 24 to lead No. 1 Tennessee over Norfolk State 67-52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 24 points to lead No. 1 Tennessee to a 67-52 victory over stubborn…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 24 points to lead No. 1 Tennessee to a 67-52 victory over stubborn Norfolk State on Tuesday.

The Volunteers (13-0), off to the second best start in program history, got 10 points from Zakai Zeigler, Cade Phillips and Jordan Gainey. Igor Milicik had 10 rebounds.

Christian Ings scored 19 for the Spartans (9-7) and Brian Moore Jr. had 18.

Lanier had 14 points at halftime to lead Tennessee to its 35-28 advantage at the break. Norfolk State, led by Moore with 11 points, connected on just 1 of 7 3-pointers, but outscored the Vols, 16-12, in the paint.

Takeaways

Norfolk State: With Moore averaging more than 18 points a game, the Spartans haven’t dodged tough competition so far this season. They have been competitive with Stanford and Baylor, leading up to the loss to Tennessee.

Tennessee: The Vols started the season with 11 scholarship players. Big man J.P. Estrella was lost for the season with a foot injury and guard Cameron Carr recently walked away from the program. Those absences have caused coach Rick Barnes to take a serious look at his roster and adjust rotations a bit.

Key moment

Leading by 14 points late in the second half, Tennessee had six straight defensive stops. Jordan Gainey found a lane to the basket for a dunk that gave the Vols a 60-44 advantage.

Key stat

Norfolk State went scoreless for nearly 7 minutes in the second half and the Vols’ lead went from 11 to 19 points

Up next

Norfolk State will open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play at home against Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday while Tennessee begins its Southeastern Conference campaign at home against Arkansas on the same day.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.