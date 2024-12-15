Chattanooga wins 85-63 against Alabama A&M

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff had 24 points in Chattanooga’s 85-63 victory against Alabama A&M on Sunday. Huff shot…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff had 24 points in Chattanooga’s 85-63 victory against Alabama A&M on Sunday.

Huff shot 6 for 12 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Mocs (7-4). Trey Bonham added 21 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had three steals. Makai Richards shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Bulldogs (4-6) were led by Anthony Bryant, who posted 19 points and four steals. Alabama A&M also got 11 points from Darius Ford. Chad Moodie had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

