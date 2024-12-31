Chattanooga visits Mercer after Robinson’s 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Mercer Bears (7-6) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Chattanooga after…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Mercer Bears (7-6)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Chattanooga after Ahmad Robinson scored 21 points in Mercer’s 71-68 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Bears are 4-0 on their home court. Mercer leads the SoCon with 16.5 fast break points.

The Mocs are 2-4 on the road. Chattanooga ranks fourth in the SoCon with 15.9 assists per game led by Honor Huff averaging 3.1.

Mercer scores 82.6 points, 12.1 more per game than the 70.5 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Mocs square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

Huff is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

