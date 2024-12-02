Chattanooga takes on Lipscomb, seeks 5th straight home win

Lipscomb Bisons (4-4) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Lipscomb aiming to…

Lipscomb Bisons (4-4) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Lipscomb aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Mocs have gone 4-0 at home. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 3.9.

The Bisons are 2-3 on the road. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 7.6.

Chattanooga scores 73.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 69.6 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bash Wieland is shooting 48.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Mocs.

Ognacevic is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bisons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

