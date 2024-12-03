Chattanooga takes on Lipscomb, looks for 6th straight victory

Lipscomb Bisons (4-4) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -1.5; over/under is…

Lipscomb Bisons (4-4) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga seeks to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Lipscomb.

The Mocs have gone 4-0 at home. Chattanooga is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bisons are 2-3 on the road. Lipscomb is second in the ASUN with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 6.3.

Chattanooga is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bash Wieland is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mocs.

Ognacevic is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bisons.

