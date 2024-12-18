Chattanooga defeats Tennessee Wesleyan 99-52

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff’s 20 points helped Chattanooga defeat Tennessee Wesleyan 99-52 on Wednesday night. Huff shot 7…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff’s 20 points helped Chattanooga defeat Tennessee Wesleyan 99-52 on Wednesday night.

Huff shot 7 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Mocs (8-4). Noah Melson went 6 of 11 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Trey Bonham had 12 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Ty Hurst finished with 17 points and three steals for the Bulldogs.

