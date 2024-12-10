Chase Forte scores 25 to help South Dakota fend off Wyoming 82-81

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte scored 25 points and South Dakota held off Wyoming 82-81 on Tuesday night. Forte…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte scored 25 points and South Dakota held off Wyoming 82-81 on Tuesday night.

Forte had five rebounds and five assists for the Coyotes (8-4). His jumper with 17:08 left in the second half gave South Dakota a lead it never relinquished. Kaleb Stewart scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Quandre Bullock shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Cowboys (5-4) were led by Obi Agbim, who posted 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Wyoming also got 16 points from A.J. Wills. Dontaie Allen had 10 points.

Stewart scored 13 in the first half as South Dakota and the Cowboys played to a 37-all tie.

