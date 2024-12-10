Charlotte visits Davidson after Bailey’s 25-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (4-3) at Davidson Wildcats (6-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under…

Charlotte 49ers (4-3) at Davidson Wildcats (6-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Charlotte after Reed Bailey scored 25 points in Davidson’s 73-72 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Davidson is fourth in the A-10 with 16.6 assists per game led by Bailey averaging 3.3.

The 49ers have gone 0-1 away from home. Charlotte is fifth in the AAC allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

Davidson is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.2% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Nik Graves is shooting 38.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the 49ers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

