Charlotte outlasts Murray State 94-90 in 2OT at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Nik Graves scored a career-high 31, Giancarlo Rosado added a career-best 23 points off the bench and Charlotte outlasted Murray State 94-90 in double overtime in the consolation bracket of the Diamond Head Classic on Monday night.

Graves was 12 for 12 at the free-throw line for the 49ers (7-5), who made 34 of 36 on the night. Robert Braswell IV scored 11.

Kylen Milton scored 28 to lead the Racers (6-6). AJ Ferguson scored 21 and Terence Harcum added 17 points.

Rosado hit a 3-pointer with one second left to force overtime tied at 71. Harcum made two free throws for the 49ers with 44 seconds left to tie it at 80 but sent it to a second OT when he missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

