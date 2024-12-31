Charlotte hosts Tulane following Banks’ 21-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (6-7) at Charlotte 49ers (7-6) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -2.5;…

Tulane Green Wave (6-7) at Charlotte 49ers (7-6)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays Charlotte after Kaleb Banks scored 21 points in Tulane’s 99-56 victory over the Dillard Bleu Devils.

The 49ers are 5-2 on their home court. Charlotte is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Green Wave are 0-2 on the road. Tulane ranks eighth in the AAC scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Banks averaging 6.5.

Charlotte makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Tulane averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Charlotte allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the 49ers.

Banks is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.