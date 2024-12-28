Charlotte faces UTSA in conference matchup

UTSA Roadrunners (9-2) at Charlotte 49ers (5-6) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes Charlotte and…

UTSA Roadrunners (9-2) at Charlotte 49ers (5-6)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes Charlotte and UTSA face off on Sunday.

The 49ers are 3-2 on their home court. Charlotte gives up 64.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 3-2 on the road. UTSA is fourth in the AAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Nina De Leon Negron averaging 5.3.

Charlotte’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Charlotte gives up.

The 49ers and Roadrunners meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kay Kay Green is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 assists for the 49ers.

De Leon Negron is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 9.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.