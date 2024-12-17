Charlotte earns 75-70 win over West Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Robert Braswell’s 20 points helped Charlotte defeat West Georgia 75-70 on Tuesday night. Braswell had three…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Robert Braswell’s 20 points helped Charlotte defeat West Georgia 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Braswell had three steals for the 49ers (6-4). Nik Graves scored 20 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the line.

Rickey Ballard led the Wolves (1-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. West Georgia also got 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Tamaury Releford. Shelton Williams-Dryden had 13 points.

Charlotte went into halftime leading West Georgia 34-31. Braswell put up 12 points in the half. Braswell’s free throw with 4:51 left in the second half gave Charlotte the lead for good at 61-60.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.