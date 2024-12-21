Charlotte 49ers travel to the Davidson Wildcats

Charlotte 49ers (5-5) at Davidson Wildcats (4-7) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte travels to Davidson…

Charlotte 49ers (5-5) at Davidson Wildcats (4-7)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte travels to Davidson for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Davidson is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The 49ers are 2-2 on the road. Charlotte allows 62.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Davidson makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Charlotte averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallorie Haines averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc.

Hayleigh Breland is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the 49ers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.