Charlotte 49ers and the Murray State Racers play in Honolulu, Hawaii

Murray State Racers (6-5, 1-1 MVC) vs. Charlotte 49ers (6-5)

Honolulu; Tuesday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Murray State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 49ers are 6-5 in non-conference play. Charlotte is sixth in the AAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.0.

The Racers have a 5-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Murray State ranks eighth in the MVC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Nick Ellington averaging 6.9.

Charlotte averages 71.4 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 66.9 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 76.1 points per game, 4.7 more than the 71.4 Charlotte gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graves is averaging 16.4 points for the 49ers.

AJ Ferguson is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

