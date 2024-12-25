Charlotte 49ers and the Charleston (SC) Cougars square off in Honolulu, Hawaii

Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-3) vs. Charlotte 49ers (7-5) Honolulu; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6; over/under is…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-3) vs. Charlotte 49ers (7-5)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Charleston (SC) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 49ers are 7-5 in non-conference play. Charlotte has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 9-3 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Charlotte’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is averaging 17.6 points and 3.1 assists for the 49ers.

Ante Brzovic is averaging 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

