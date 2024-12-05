Charleston Southern visits Davidson following Johnson’s 30-point showing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Davidson Wildcats (5-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Davidson Wildcats (5-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Davidson after RJ Johnson scored 30 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-68 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Wildcats are 3-0 on their home court. Davidson scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 on the road. Charleston Southern is eighth in the Big South scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Davidson is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.1% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Bailey is shooting 51.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Wildcats.

Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.