Charleston Southern hosts Barbot and Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Charleston Southern after Taryn Barbot scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 72-59 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 in home games. Charleston Southern allows 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.4 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-0 on the road. Charleston (SC) ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern is shooting 32.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 37.2% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Buccaneers.

Barbot is shooting 30.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Cougars.

