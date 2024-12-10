Charleston (SC) visits Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-3, 1-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-3, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Charleston (SC) after Erik Reynolds II scored 24 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 82-68 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Hawks are 3-2 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Cougars are 1-1 on the road. Charleston (SC) is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 75.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 77.8 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 11.2 more points per game (80.5) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Hawks.

Ante Brzovic is averaging 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

