Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Charleston (SC) plays Jacksonville…

Charleston (SC) plays Jacksonville State after Barbot’s 35-point game

The Associated Press

December 10, 2024, 3:43 AM

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Jacksonville State after Taryn Barbot scored 35 points in Charleston (SC)’s 86-45 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks fourth in the CUSA with 15.0 assists per game led by Elsie Harris averaging 2.9.

The Cougars are 2-0 on the road. Charleston (SC) is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than Jacksonville State allows (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre’anna Rhodes is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Barbot is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up