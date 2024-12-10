Charleston (SC) plays Jacksonville State after Barbot’s 35-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Jacksonville State after Taryn Barbot scored 35 points in Charleston (SC)’s 86-45 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks fourth in the CUSA with 15.0 assists per game led by Elsie Harris averaging 2.9.

The Cougars are 2-0 on the road. Charleston (SC) is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than Jacksonville State allows (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre’anna Rhodes is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Barbot is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

