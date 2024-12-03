Charleston (SC) faces Charleston Southern after Barbot’s 22-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Charleston Southern after Taryn Barbot scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 72-59 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 on their home court. Charleston Southern gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.4 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-0 in road games. Charleston (SC) ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern scores 53.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 54.0 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 15.6 points.

Barbot is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

