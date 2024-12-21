Charleston (SC) Cougars square off against the Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers (8-2) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-2) Honolulu; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) squares off…

Oregon State Beavers (8-2) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-2)

Honolulu; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) squares off against Oregon State in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Cougars have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Charleston (SC) scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Beavers have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Oregon State is fourth in the WCC scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

Charleston (SC) makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Oregon State has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

Michael Rataj is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Beavers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.