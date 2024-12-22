Charleston (SC) Cougars square off against the Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers (8-2) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-2) Honolulu; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -6; over/under…

Oregon State Beavers (8-2) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-2)

Honolulu; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -6; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State and Charleston (SC) square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Cougars have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Charleston (SC) averages 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Beavers have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Oregon State is seventh in the WCC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 9.0.

Charleston (SC) makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Oregon State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fulton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Rataj is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Beavers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

