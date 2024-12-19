Charleston (SC) Cougars face the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-1) Philadelphia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and…

Northwestern Wildcats (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-1)

Philadelphia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and Charleston (SC) square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Cougars are 8-1 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 6-3 in non-conference play. Northwestern is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Charleston (SC) makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Northwestern has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Grace Sullivan is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

