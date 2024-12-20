Charleston (SC) Cougars face the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-1) Philadelphia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC)…

Northwestern Wildcats (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-1)

Philadelphia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces Northwestern at Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Cougars are 8-1 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 5.7.

The Wildcats have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Northwestern ranks third in the Big Ten with 19.3 assists per game led by Caroline Lau averaging 7.0.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Grace Sullivan is averaging 11.8 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.