Chaikin leads Lafayette against George Washington after 20-point game

Lafayette Leopards (5-5) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits George Washington after Alex Chaikin scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 77-73 victory over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Revolutionaries are 6-0 on their home court. George Washington averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Leopards are 1-4 on the road. Lafayette averages 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

George Washington makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Lafayette averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 11.9 points.

Chaikin is shooting 58.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.