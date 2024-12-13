Central Michigan visits Valparaiso following Schmidt’s 20-point showing

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-3) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-4, 0-1 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-3) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-4, 0-1 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Central Michigan after Tyler Schmidt scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 66-60 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Beacons are 4-2 on their home court. Valparaiso scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Chippewas have gone 3-2 away from home. Central Michigan is third in the MAC scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Valparaiso scores 77.0 points, 9.5 more per game than the 67.5 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schmidt is shooting 68.9% and averaging 11.9 points for the Beacons.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Chippewas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.