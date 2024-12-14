Central Michigan visits Schmidt and Valparaiso

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-3) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-4, 0-1 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-3) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-4, 0-1 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Central Michigan after Tyler Schmidt scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 66-60 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Beacons have gone 4-2 in home games. Valparaiso scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Chippewas are 3-2 on the road. Central Michigan averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Valparaiso makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Central Michigan scores 9.8 more points per game (79.6) than Valparaiso allows (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Schmidt is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Beacons.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Chippewas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

