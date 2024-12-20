Central Michigan visits Arizona after Love’s 23-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) at Arizona Wildcats (5-5, 0-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) at Arizona Wildcats (5-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Central Michigan after Caleb Love scored 23 points in Arizona’s 96-64 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in home games. Arizona ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 16.2 assists per game led by Jaden Bradley averaging 3.7.

The Chippewas are 3-3 on the road. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Pritchard averaging 6.6.

Arizona makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Central Michigan averages 7.0 more points per game (77.3) than Arizona allows (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Pritchard is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Chippewas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

