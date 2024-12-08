Central Michigan takes on No. 20 Iowa State for non-conference showdown

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan travels…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan travels to No. 20 Iowa State for a non-conference matchup.

The Cyclones are 6-0 in home games. Iowa State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chippewas have gone 1-1 away from home. Central Michigan is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Iowa State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 36.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is shooting 56.6% and averaging 19.9 points for the Cyclones.

Madi Morson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.9 points for the Chippewas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

