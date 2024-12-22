Central Michigan takes on Milwaukee after Morson’s 32-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (3-10, 0-3 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (3-7) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central…

Milwaukee Panthers (3-10, 0-3 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (3-7)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Milwaukee after Madi Morson scored 32 points in Central Michigan’s 72-68 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Chippewas are 1-3 on their home court. Central Michigan has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers have gone 0-6 away from home. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the Horizon with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Anna Lutz averaging 3.9.

Central Michigan scores 62.6 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 72.6 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Central Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Chippewas.

Kacee Baumhower is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.