Central Michigan faces Milwaukee after Morson’s 32-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (3-10, 0-3 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (3-7)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Milwaukee after Madi Morson scored 32 points in Central Michigan’s 72-68 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Chippewas are 1-3 in home games. Central Michigan allows 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-6 in road games. Milwaukee is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Central Michigan’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Central Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda Mosley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Kamy Peppler is averaging 7.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

